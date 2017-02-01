Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Ellen DeGeneres uses movie to slam Trump
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Ellen DeGeneres uses movie to slam Trump
Ellen DeGeneres mocked President Trump's executive order as she explained the plot of "Finding Dory."
Source: CNN
Ellen DeGeneres (9 Videos)
Ellen DeGeneres uses movie to slam Trump
Star-studded mannequin challenge
Ellen DeGeneres' big moment at the White House
Watch Ellen DeGeneres tease the first lady at CVS
Ellen DeGeneres donates $500,000 to school
Watch Bernie Sanders dance with Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen's hilarious response to anti-gay author
Ellen helps Clinton shorten VP list
Kanye on 'Ellen': 'I'm sorry for the realness'
Kaley Cuoco's cover-up after 'rough' divorce
See More
Ellen DeGeneres uses movie to slam Trump
Ellen DeGeneres mocked President Trump's executive order as she explained the plot of "Finding Dory."
Source: CNN