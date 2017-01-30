Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: (L-R) Actors Millie Bobby Brown, Matthew Modine, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, accepting the award for Ensemble in a Drama Series, during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: (L-R) Actors Millie Bobby Brown, Matthew Modine, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, accepting the award for Ensemble in a Drama Series, during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)

    JUST WATCHED

    Hollywood confronts Trump's ban at SAG Awards

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hollywood confronts Trump's ban at SAG Awards

From the beginning of the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards to the end, stars didn't shy away from discussing the country's recent political issues.
Source: CNN

President Trump's travel ban (15 Videos)

See More

Hollywood confronts Trump's ban at SAG Awards

From the beginning of the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards to the end, stars didn't shy away from discussing the country's recent political issues.
Source: CNN