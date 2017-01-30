Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Actors reveal first jobs in Hollywood
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Actors reveal first jobs in Hollywood
Stars on the red carpet at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards tell CNN about their first jobs in the industry.
Source: CNN
Awards season (15 Videos)
Actors reveal first jobs in Hollywood
How stars prepare for awards shows
The Oscars in 60 Seconds
New controversy over Oscars swag bag
8 Best Picture nominees in 48 seconds
Will Leonardo DiCaprio finally win an Oscar?
Oscars: Who is Hollywood rooting for?
#OscarsSoWhite not just black and white
When the Grammys got it wrong
Child prodigy may make Grammy history
'Fresh Prince' actress slams Pinkett Smith's boycott
Best moments from the 2016 Golden Globes
Confessions of an Oscars seat filler
The weird way Oscar votes are counted
Hollywood confronts Trump's ban at SAG Awards
See More
Actors reveal first jobs in Hollywood
Stars on the red carpet at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards tell CNN about their first jobs in the industry.
Source: CNN