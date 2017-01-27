Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

exp Zoos epic tweet-off_00000001
exp Zoos epic tweet-off_00000001

    JUST WATCHED

    Zoos take part in epic tweet-off

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Zoos take part in epic tweet-off

Zoos across the country battled it out on Twitter by posting cute pictures of animals.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Zoos take part in epic tweet-off

Zoos across the country battled it out on Twitter by posting cute pictures of animals.
Source: CNN