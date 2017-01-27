Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Zoos take part in epic tweet-off
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Zoos take part in epic tweet-off
Zoos across the country battled it out on Twitter by posting cute pictures of animals.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Zoos take part in epic tweet-off
Astronauts prep for space by living in caves
You could charge your car with 60 lbs of nuts
Trump meets CEOs of GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler
Wells Fargo managers: Pressure was too much
Is design to blame for Samsung fires?
Ford Raptor is a lean, mean, hauling machine
How Microsoft's Cortana will compete with Alexa
Global CEOs are ready for President Trump
Anti-Trump demonstrators clash with DC police
Is this the best Super Bowl ad of all time?
Crash dummies get hit with drones to test impact
Trump's childhood home is for sale (again)
Toyota Camry gets some sex appeal
New Mustang is as good as old
Biggest global risks of 2017
See More
Zoos take part in epic tweet-off
Zoos across the country battled it out on Twitter by posting cute pictures of animals.
Source: CNN