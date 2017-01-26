Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Scarlett Johansson getting divorced

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Scarlett Johansson getting divorced

Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Romain Dauriac, have split after two years of marriage, a source with knowledge of the matter tells CNN.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Scarlett Johansson getting divorced

Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Romain Dauriac, have split after two years of marriage, a source with knowledge of the matter tells CNN.
Source: CNN