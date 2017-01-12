Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

creators dev patel
creators dev patel

    JUST WATCHED

    Dev Patel on the space between 'action and cut'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Dev Patel on the space between 'action and cut'

The actor and star of 'Lion' shares his approach to performing.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Dev Patel on the space between 'action and cut'

The actor and star of 'Lion' shares his approach to performing.
Source: CNN