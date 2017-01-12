Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

creators ava duvernay
creators ava duvernay

    JUST WATCHED

    Ava DuVernay's filmmaking passion began with a briefcase

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ava DuVernay's filmmaking passion began with a briefcase

The director of '13TH' discusses the inspiration for her filmmaking and her strategy for success.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Ava DuVernay's filmmaking passion began with a briefcase

The director of '13TH' discusses the inspiration for her filmmaking and her strategy for success.
Source: CNN