MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 25: Wissam al Mana and Janet Jackson attend the Giorgio Armani fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2013/14 on February 25, 2013 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
    Janet Jackson welcomes baby boy

Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, have welcomed their first child, a boy named Eissa.
