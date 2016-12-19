Breaking News

    'SNL': Clinton makes romantic plea to electors

Kate McKinnon donned her Hillary Clinton wig on "Saturday Night Live" as her Clinton character pleaded with electors to vote for anyone other than Donald Trump. The 538 members of the Electoral College are set to make President-elect Donald Trump's victory official.
