Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
'Daily Show' host has fiery debate with guest
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
'Daily Show' host has fiery debate with guest
Host Trevor Noah and conservative commentator Tomi Lahren engaged in a contentious debate about race issues on a recent episode of "The Daily Show."
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
'Daily Show' host has fiery debate with guest
John Oliver to France: Don't mess up, too
Tesla solar panels powering Hawaiian island
New Navigator wants to be your happy place
Psaki on Spicer: Everyone screws up
The Formula of the Furious
Why United passenger ran back on jet
Best tax advice for every stage of your career
NBA star Stephen Curry battles James Corden
Are hydrogen-powered cars ready for prime time?
Here's why airlines overbook
Lawyer: He lost two front teeth
See Trump's bill you're paying for
New Dodge pops a wheelie in test
It's lit! These drones film erupting volcanoes
See moment right before passenger was dragged
See More
'Daily Show' host has fiery debate with guest
Host Trevor Noah and conservative commentator Tomi Lahren engaged in a contentious debate about race issues on a recent episode of "The Daily Show."
Source: CNN