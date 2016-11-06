Baldwin and McKinnon break character in final 'SNL' before election
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump kissed everyone from a KKK member to shirtless Vladimir Putin before he and Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton broke character to address the audience of the final 'Saturday Night Live' before the election.
Baldwin and McKinnon break character in final 'SNL' before election
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump kissed everyone from a KKK member to shirtless Vladimir Putin before he and Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton broke character to address the audience of the final 'Saturday Night Live' before the election.