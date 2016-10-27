Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

nigel barker top photographer instagram_00000000
nigel barker top photographer instagram_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Nigel Barker on how to snap the perfect Instagram

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Nigel Barker on how to snap the perfect Instagram

Nigel Barker is a celebrity photographer to the stars and the host of new show 'Top Photographer.' He tells CNN's Chloe Melas how social media is changing the fashion industry.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Nigel Barker on how to snap the perfect Instagram

Nigel Barker is a celebrity photographer to the stars and the host of new show 'Top Photographer.' He tells CNN's Chloe Melas how social media is changing the fashion industry.
Source: CNN