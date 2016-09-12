Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Beyonce's Creative Director John Silver proposes to her dance captain Ashley Everett at a September 10 concert in St. Louis.
Beyonce's Creative Director John Silver proposes to her dance captain Ashley Everett at a September 10 concert in St. Louis.

    JUST WATCHED

    Beyoncé sets up onstage marriage proposal

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Beyoncé sets up onstage marriage proposal

Beyoncé handed the mic off during a 2016 concert in St. Louis so her creative director could pop the question to her dance captain.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Beyoncé sets up onstage marriage proposal

Beyoncé handed the mic off during a 2016 concert in St. Louis so her creative director could pop the question to her dance captain.
Source: CNN