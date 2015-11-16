Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Actress shuts down body-shamers
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Actress shuts down body-shamers
"Modern Family" actress Ariel Winter fired back at social media trolls that posted lewd comments about a photo of her in a bikini.
Source: CNN
Body shaming (15 Videos)
Actress shuts down body-shamers
'Fat shaming' video draws outrage online
Fitness guru responds to body shaming in viral video
Jennifer Lawrence goes off on fat shaming
Is fat-shaming Kim Kardashian fair?
Plus-size woman's inspiring selfie goes viral
"Fit mom" vs. curvy girls
'Fat girl' TV episode sparks debate
Lululemon gets a new CEO
6-foot, size 12 model called 'plus size'
Is this Photoshop editing gone too far?
Model: Photoshop makes anyone look good
Carrie Fisher slams body-shamers
Amy Schumer's epic response to fat shaming
Actress shoots down pregnancy rumors
See More
Actress shuts down body-shamers
"Modern Family" actress Ariel Winter fired back at social media trolls that posted lewd comments about a photo of her in a bikini.
Source: CNN