Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    The weird way Oscar votes are counted

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The weird way Oscar votes are counted

Every year the debates rage on: Why did that movie or actor win an Oscar? But there is a method to the awards show madness.
Source: CNN

2017 Academy Awards (17 Videos)

See More

The weird way Oscar votes are counted

Every year the debates rage on: Why did that movie or actor win an Oscar? But there is a method to the awards show madness.
Source: CNN