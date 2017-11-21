Breaking News
Search
Search
Fashion
Design
Architecture
Arts
Autos
Luxury
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Highlights from Dubai Design Week
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Highlights from Dubai Design Week
The third edition of this global fair brought innovation, student design and regional talent to the D3 Design District in Dubai.
Source: CNN
Most Popular (10 Videos)
Highlights from Dubai Design Week
Trump makes Obama joke during turkey pardon
'Dancing With The Stars' down to the final 3
'Cosby Show' actor Earle Hyman dies at 91
Trump voter: I'd believe President over Jesus
Queen, Prince Phillip mark 70th anniversary
Drake tells off fan for 'touching girls'
Trump sips water during speech like Rubio
Cards Against Humanity aims to end border wall
US Navy carriers put on a show of force
See More
Highlights from Dubai Design Week
The third edition of this global fair brought innovation, student design and regional talent to the D3 Design District in Dubai.
Source: CNN