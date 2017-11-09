Breaking News
Search
Search
Fashion
Design
Architecture
Arts
Autos
Luxury
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Resurrecting an ancient tomb in Basel
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Resurrecting an ancient tomb in Basel
At the Antikenmuseum Basel in Switzerland, Factum Arte has revealed 3D-printed copies of two chambers from the tomb of Pharaoh Seti I.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Resurrecting an ancient tomb in Basel
World's Best Boutique Hotels 2017
Exploring Greenland's falling glacier
This may be the Grand Canyon of the Arctic
Four Seasons florist Jeff Leatham
What defines Taiwanese cuisine?
Play with elephants at this treetop paradise
The ultimate volcano adventure
Luxury vacationing ...Texas-style
Top destinations for art lovers in Beijing
Architecture tour of Seattle with Tom Kundig
The beautiful wildlife of the Galapagos
In Seoul, the ultimate gentleman's retreat
Duck de Chine: Beijing's best Peking duck?
Has food ever looked this good?
Niu Ba Ba: World's most expensive beef noodles
See More
Resurrecting an ancient tomb in Basel
At the Antikenmuseum Basel in Switzerland, Factum Arte has revealed 3D-printed copies of two chambers from the tomb of Pharaoh Seti I.
Source: CNN