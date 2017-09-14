Breaking News
Search
Search
Fashion
Design
Architecture
Arts
Autos
Luxury
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Highlights from Paris Design Week 2017
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Highlights from Paris Design Week 2017
Design correspondent Max Fraser takes a whistle-stop tour of Paris Design Week 2017.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Highlights from Paris Design Week 2017
Apple's new iPhone has face recognition fail
Millennials beware! Avocado prices soar
What $100,000 can buy you on Facebook
Hands on with Apple's iPhone X
Sandberg: Men rule the world, not going well
New film explores J.D. Salinger's PTSD
Would you pay $1,000 for the next iPhone?
World's fastest street car costs $3 million
Late night hosts mock Trump's DACA decision
Nissan unveils new electric Leaf model
SpaceX launches secretive space plane
A history of Trump's feud with Graydon Carter
Can the NFL recover from its ratings slump?
Elon Musk's Boring Company releases slick video
Bad Karma: Revero inherits flaws of past life
See More
Highlights from Paris Design Week 2017
Design correspondent Max Fraser takes a whistle-stop tour of Paris Design Week 2017.
Source: CNN