Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 23: Lacquer artist and Japanese living national treasure Kazumi Murose paints on a lacquerware at the Mejiro Institute of Urushi Conservation on August 23, 2016 in Tokyo, Japan. Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. re-opens ISETAN The Japan Store Kuala Lumpur, with most of the items on each shopping floor, will be products made in Japan, in October 2016. (Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images for ISETAN MITSUKOSHI)
TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 23: Lacquer artist and Japanese living national treasure Kazumi Murose paints on a lacquerware at the Mejiro Institute of Urushi Conservation on August 23, 2016 in Tokyo, Japan. Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. re-opens ISETAN The Japan Store Kuala Lumpur, with most of the items on each shopping floor, will be products made in Japan, in October 2016. (Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images for ISETAN MITSUKOSHI)

    JUST WATCHED

    Meet the inventor of the emoji

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Meet the inventor of the emoji

From a sacred craftsman to the inventor of the emoji, Derek Blasberg meets the masters of Japanese design.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Meet the inventor of the emoji

From a sacred craftsman to the inventor of the emoji, Derek Blasberg meets the masters of Japanese design.
Source: CNN