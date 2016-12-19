Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Flotsam & Jetsam by SHoP Architects/ Panerai Design Miami/ Visionary Award winners
Flotsam & Jetsam by SHoP Architects/ Panerai Design Miami/ Visionary Award winners

    JUST WATCHED

    Why this industry could help save our future

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Why this industry could help save our future

Leading international voices in design reflect on exactly how their industry could make a serious contribution to a better global future.
Source: CNN

CNN Style at Design Miami 2016 (5 Videos)

See More

Why this industry could help save our future

Leading international voices in design reflect on exactly how their industry could make a serious contribution to a better global future.
Source: CNN