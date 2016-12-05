Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    The art world: A load of 'Monkey Business'?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The art world: A load of 'Monkey Business'?

Studio Job's eye-catching monkey is cast in bronze, encrusted with Swarovski crystals, painted by hand, and finished with 24k-gold detailing.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

The art world: A load of 'Monkey Business'?

Studio Job's eye-catching monkey is cast in bronze, encrusted with Swarovski crystals, painted by hand, and finished with 24k-gold detailing.
Source: CNN