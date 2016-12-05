Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Exciting objects inspired by dreams

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Exciting objects inspired by dreams

At Design Miami, Kriest Studio founder Kristin Victoria Barron reveals how dreams inspired her latest designs.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Exciting objects inspired by dreams

At Design Miami, Kriest Studio founder Kristin Victoria Barron reveals how dreams inspired her latest designs.
Source: CNN