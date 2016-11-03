Breaking News
Search
Search
Fashion
Design
Architecture
Arts
Autos
Luxury
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
This is how you design the perfect city
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
This is how you design the perfect city
From New York to London and Moscow, urban 'rethinker' Jan Gehl has made his career improving cities. Here he explains how to make cities better for people.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
This is how you design the perfect city
A lot has changed in 108 years
Glucose monitor and app lets diabetics share diet data
Can Ivanka Trump's brand survive the election?
Haunted house performers tell all
Self-driving truck's first shipment: 50k cans of beer
See Apple's new MacBook Pro in :90
Seinfeld: Trump is like a kid running for President
Obamacare enrollee: Lack of choice put daughter at risk
Why Richard Branson calls a Trump presidency 'dangerous'
Luxury watches get smarter
How Trump's rhetoric is affecting students
Why is Kodak making a smartphone?
The media merger of the decade
Inside Google's NYC pop-up shop
The iPod turns 15
See More
This is how you design the perfect city
From New York to London and Moscow, urban 'rethinker' Jan Gehl has made his career improving cities. Here he explains how to make cities better for people.
Source: CNN