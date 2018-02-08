Breaking News

    Why you should double check your bigger paycheck

Why you should double check your bigger paycheck

Many workers will likely see increases in their paychecks due to tax cuts, but employer underwithholding could make that check fatter than it really should be. CNNMoney's Christine Romans explains how to make sure you don't owe money at the end of the year.
