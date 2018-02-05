SpaceX set to launch Falcon Heavy rocket

On February 6th, SpaceX is scheduled to launch the world's most powerful rocket, the Falcon Heavy. The gargantuan rocket will carry Elon Musk's cherry red Tesla into Mars' orbit, as long as it doesn't explode on the way there. CNN Tech's Rachel Crane reports.
