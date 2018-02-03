The reason why Super Bowl ads are worth it

Every year advertisers line up to pay millions of dollars for a prime Super Bowl spot. What brings these brands back year after year? CNNMoney's Jon Sarlin explores why a brand like Coca-Cola, a brand that everyone already knows, want to keep its ads rolling during the Big Game.
