Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Murdoch and Trump: Frenemies with benefits

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Murdoch and Trump: Frenemies with benefits

For all the drama that's coming out of the White House, one of the most underreported angles has been the relationship between Donald Trump and Rupert Murdoch. CNN's Tom Kludt explains what exactly the two men get from each other, and how the good feelings might not last.
Source: CNNMoney

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Murdoch and Trump: Frenemies with benefits

For all the drama that's coming out of the White House, one of the most underreported angles has been the relationship between Donald Trump and Rupert Murdoch. CNN's Tom Kludt explains what exactly the two men get from each other, and how the good feelings might not last.
Source: CNNMoney