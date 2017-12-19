The 'War on Christmas' comes to Washington

For more than a decade, a Fox News holiday tradition has been extensive coverage of the "War on Christmas." CNN's Tom Kludt shows how the same elements that fueled Fox News' "War on Christmas" coverage can also be found in the 2016 Presidential campaign of the most powerful Fox News viewer in the world.
For more than a decade, a Fox News holiday tradition has been extensive coverage of the "War on Christmas." CNN's Tom Kludt shows how the same elements that fueled Fox News' "War on Christmas" coverage can also be found in the 2016 Presidential campaign of the most powerful Fox News viewer in the world.