Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    The 'War on Christmas' comes to Washington

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The 'War on Christmas' comes to Washington

For more than a decade, a Fox News holiday tradition has been extensive coverage of the "War on Christmas." CNN's Tom Kludt shows how the same elements that fueled Fox News' "War on Christmas" coverage can also be found in the 2016 Presidential campaign of the most powerful Fox News viewer in the world.
Source: CNNMoney

Holiday controversies (4 Videos)

See More

The 'War on Christmas' comes to Washington

For more than a decade, a Fox News holiday tradition has been extensive coverage of the "War on Christmas." CNN's Tom Kludt shows how the same elements that fueled Fox News' "War on Christmas" coverage can also be found in the 2016 Presidential campaign of the most powerful Fox News viewer in the world.
Source: CNNMoney