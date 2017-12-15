Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Michigan Trump voters: Blame Congress not the president_00092806
Michigan Trump voters: Blame Congress not the president_00092806

    JUST WATCHED

    Michigan voters: Blame Congress, not Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Michigan voters: Blame Congress, not Trump

CNN's Poppy Harlow returns to Michigan, which helped Trump claim the presidency one year ago. Voters here said they wanted the president to reform health care, repeal NAFTA, and build a border wall. Now, they say they don't blame Trump for delays in his agenda, and wish Congress would get out of his way.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Michigan voters: Blame Congress, not Trump

CNN's Poppy Harlow returns to Michigan, which helped Trump claim the presidency one year ago. Voters here said they wanted the president to reform health care, repeal NAFTA, and build a border wall. Now, they say they don't blame Trump for delays in his agenda, and wish Congress would get out of his way.
Source: CNN