Kentucky voters aren't waiting on Trump

One year into Trump's presidency, CNN's Poppy Harlow returns to Beattyville, Kentucky, where more than half of the residents live in poverty. They're still hopeful the President will help their Appalachian community, but are not waiting on Washington to bring change.
