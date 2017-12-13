Stolen identities, deceased weigh in on net neutrality

Identities are being stolen and once again, the democratic process is being weaponized online. When the FCC sought the public's opinion on the hotly contested net neutrality vote, something strange happened: millions of the those in favor of repealing net neutrality turned out to be fake. But they had the identities of real Americans whose identities had been taken. From the son of a dead woman whose comment posted a month after her death, to a network engineer strongly in favor of net neutrality, we show the real identities of the people whose identities were hijacked for political benefit.

Source: CNN