Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Stolen identities, deceased weigh in on net neutrality

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Stolen identities, deceased weigh in on net neutrality

Identities are being stolen and once again, the democratic process is being weaponized online. When the FCC sought the public's opinion on the hotly contested net neutrality vote, something strange happened: millions of the those in favor of repealing net neutrality turned out to be fake. But they had the identities of real Americans whose identities had been taken. From the son of a dead woman whose comment posted a month after her death, to a network engineer strongly in favor of net neutrality, we show the real identities of the people whose identities were hijacked for political benefit.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Stolen identities, deceased weigh in on net neutrality

Identities are being stolen and once again, the democratic process is being weaponized online. When the FCC sought the public's opinion on the hotly contested net neutrality vote, something strange happened: millions of the those in favor of repealing net neutrality turned out to be fake. But they had the identities of real Americans whose identities had been taken. From the son of a dead woman whose comment posted a month after her death, to a network engineer strongly in favor of net neutrality, we show the real identities of the people whose identities were hijacked for political benefit.
Source: CNN