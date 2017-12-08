Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 29: The U.S. Capitol cast a reflection on November 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. This week the Republican led Senate is trying gain enough votes to pass a U.S. tax reform bill. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
    Anonymous political donations could soon be tax deductible

Deep in the House Republican tax plan, there's a provision that could lead to billions of dollars of tax-deductible money being routed into political campaigns. CNNMoney's Jon Sarlin explains why a rollback of the Johnson Amendment could be the next "Citizens United."
Source: CNNMoney

