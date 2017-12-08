Anonymous political donations could soon be tax deductible
Deep in the House Republican tax plan, there's a provision that could lead to billions of dollars of tax-deductible money being routed into political campaigns. CNNMoney's Jon Sarlin explains why a rollback of the Johnson Amendment could be the next "Citizens United."
