Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a news conference, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Washington Post exposes fake Moore accuser

A woman who approached the Washington Post by falsely claiming Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager was exposed by the newspaper as a member of the conservative media group known for sting operations, Project Veritas.
