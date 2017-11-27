Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 16: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) waves as he arrives at the Capitol with Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn (R) for a House Republican Conference meeting November 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump travels to Capitol Hill to discuss the tax reform bill as the House prepare to vote on the bill today. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 16: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) waves as he arrives at the Capitol with Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn (R) for a House Republican Conference meeting November 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump travels to Capitol Hill to discuss the tax reform bill as the House prepare to vote on the bill today. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump wants this tax cut. It was a disaster in Kansas

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump wants this tax cut. It was a disaster in Kansas

One of the key offerings of the Republican tax plan: reducing the tax rate for pass-through businesses. It's a move they say will boost small businesses and create jobs. One state tried it recently, and the result was an economic and political fiasco.
Source: CNNMoney

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump wants this tax cut. It was a disaster in Kansas

One of the key offerings of the Republican tax plan: reducing the tax rate for pass-through businesses. It's a move they say will boost small businesses and create jobs. One state tried it recently, and the result was an economic and political fiasco.
Source: CNNMoney