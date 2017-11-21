Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    HBO hacker charged

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

HBO hacker charged

Charges have been filed against Behzad Mesri, an Iranian national, who has been accused of hacking into HBO around May of this year. The hack reportedly included information about then-unreleased episodes of "Game of Thrones" and proprietary data. According to the indictment, Mesri attempted to extort the company for 6 million worth of bitcoin.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (11 Videos)

See More

HBO hacker charged

Charges have been filed against Behzad Mesri, an Iranian national, who has been accused of hacking into HBO around May of this year. The hack reportedly included information about then-unreleased episodes of "Game of Thrones" and proprietary data. According to the indictment, Mesri attempted to extort the company for 6 million worth of bitcoin.
Source: CNN