HBO hacker charged

Charges have been filed against Behzad Mesri, an Iranian national, who has been accused of hacking into HBO around May of this year. The hack reportedly included information about then-unreleased episodes of "Game of Thrones" and proprietary data. According to the indictment, Mesri attempted to extort the company for 6 million worth of bitcoin.
