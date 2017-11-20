Christy Turlington shares childbirth scare

Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns founded the maternal health organization Every Mother Counts after a potentially life-threatening complication delivering her first child. She tells CNN's Poppy Harlow why she is committed to making pregnancy and childbirth safer for all mothers.
Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns founded the maternal health organization Every Mother Counts after a potentially life-threatening complication delivering her first child. She tells CNN's Poppy Harlow why she is committed to making pregnancy and childbirth safer for all mothers.