Cards Against Humanity aims to end border wall

Party game Cards Against Humanity launched a campaign, asking customers to pay $15 to support their effort to purchase land on the border of US and Mexico. They hope to slow construction of Trump's border wall, making it as expensive and time-consuming as possible.
