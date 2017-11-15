Breaking News

cards against humanity saves america
    Cards Against Humanity aims to end border wall

Party game Cards Against Humanity launched a campaign, asking customers to pay $15 to support their effort to purchase land on the border of US and Mexico. They hope to slow construction of Trump's border wall, making it as expensive and time-consuming as possible.
Source: HLN

