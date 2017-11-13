Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Kaepernick and GQ want to "reclaim the narrative of his protest"

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kaepernick and GQ want to "reclaim the narrative of his protest"

The NFL player protests during the National Anthem gained momentum this year without the player who started it all: Colin Kaepernick. Now he's being recognized by GQ and taking action against the league.
Source: CNNMoney

Stories worth watching (10 Videos)

See More

Kaepernick and GQ want to "reclaim the narrative of his protest"

The NFL player protests during the National Anthem gained momentum this year without the player who started it all: Colin Kaepernick. Now he's being recognized by GQ and taking action against the league.
Source: CNNMoney