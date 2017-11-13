Salesforce CEO: Tax repatriation needs limits

Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff tells CNN's Poppy Harlow why repatriation would be a "very healthy thing for our economy" but share buybacks "should be restricted," and in his one-on-one meeting with President Trump he asked him to help create millions of apprenticeships.
Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff tells CNN's Poppy Harlow why repatriation would be a "very healthy thing for our economy" but share buybacks "should be restricted," and in his one-on-one meeting with President Trump he asked him to help create millions of apprenticeships.