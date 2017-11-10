Colbert addresses Louis C.K.'s nixed appearance

Breaking News

Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert address a New York Times report where five women accused comedian Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct. CNN has not confirmed the women's stories independently and has reached out to representatives for Louis C.K. for comment.
