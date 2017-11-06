'I had to clean up underwear': Startup responds to harassment suit
The tech industry promised to code solutions to the world's problems. But it can't seem to fix one of its own: rampant sexual harassment in the workplace. A lawsuit against virtual reality startup UploadVR left the community divided. Now the women are speaking out -- and so are the men.
