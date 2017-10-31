Breaking News

Colin Stretch (L), General Counsel of Facebook, Sean Edgett (C), Acting General Counsel of Twitter, and Richard Salgado (R), Director of Law Enforcement And Information Security of Google, are sworn in prior to testifying during a US Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism hearing on Russian influence on social networks on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, October 31, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
    Facebook grilled on Russian ads

Representatives for Facebook, Twitter, and Google testified in front of the Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday about Russian propaganda that appeared on each of the platforms during and after the 2016 election.
