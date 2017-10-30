Breaking News

    Conservatives in Silicon Valley speak in shadows

In an industry known for its liberal tendencies, conservative tech workers say they're victims of a witch hunt. Laurie Segall speaks with the undercover conservatives of Silicon Valley — who say they need to remain hidden for fear of losing their jobs.
