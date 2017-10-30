Red Pill: Dating advice turns into radicalization

It's a term made famous by 'The Matrix,' but almost two decades after the movie's release, 'Red Pill' has been co-opted by internet communities who think everything they've been told about society -- gender, race, politics -- is a lie. Laurie Segall takes you down the rabbit hole.
