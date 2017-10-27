The crazy, true story of Nixon and the basic income
Tech CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are talking up the idea of a universal basic income. But the American history of the basic income goes back decades and includes Richard Nixon and a bizarre, centuries-old British experiment.
The crazy, true story of Nixon and the basic income
Tech CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are talking up the idea of a universal basic income. But the American history of the basic income goes back decades and includes Richard Nixon and a bizarre, centuries-old British experiment.