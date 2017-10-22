Ex-Fox News anchor speaks out against O'Reilly

Bill O'Reilly paid $32 million to a Fox News colleague who threatened to sue him for alleged sexual misconduct, according to a new report from the New York Times. O'Reilly's spokesperson denied the reporting saying the Times "maliciously smeared" O'Reilly.
