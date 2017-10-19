Breaking News

    Melissa Joan Hart: directing is a "boy's club"

Melissa Joan Hart: directing is a "boy's club"

Former "Clarissa Explains it All" and "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" star Melissa Joan Hart sits down with CNNMoney's Frank Pallotta to discuss her latest directorial effort, Lifetime's "The Watcher in the Woods," and how writing and directing is "a boy's club."
