Jane Fonda 'ashamed' she didn't call out Weinstein
Actor Jane Fonda tells CNN's Christiane Amanpour that she heard about Harvey Weinstein's alleged harassment about a year ago but didn't say anything because "I guess it hadn't happened to me, and so I didn't feel like it was my place." She also insists, "It's important that it come out, but ... this goes on all the time."
Jane Fonda 'ashamed' she didn't call out Weinstein
Actor Jane Fonda tells CNN's Christiane Amanpour that she heard about Harvey Weinstein's alleged harassment about a year ago but didn't say anything because "I guess it hadn't happened to me, and so I didn't feel like it was my place." She also insists, "It's important that it come out, but ... this goes on all the time."