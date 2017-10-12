Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Jane Fonda 'ashamed' she didn't call out Weinstein

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Jane Fonda 'ashamed' she didn't call out Weinstein

Actor Jane Fonda tells CNN's Christiane Amanpour that she heard about Harvey Weinstein's alleged harassment about a year ago but didn't say anything because "I guess it hadn't happened to me, and so I didn't feel like it was my place." She also insists, "It's important that it come out, but ... this goes on all the time."
Source: CNN

News Replays (12 Videos)

See More

Jane Fonda 'ashamed' she didn't call out Weinstein

Actor Jane Fonda tells CNN's Christiane Amanpour that she heard about Harvey Weinstein's alleged harassment about a year ago but didn't say anything because "I guess it hadn't happened to me, and so I didn't feel like it was my place." She also insists, "It's important that it come out, but ... this goes on all the time."
Source: CNN