Affleck apologizes for groping Hilarie Burton

Ben Affleck has apologized for groping Hilarie Burton during an appearance on MTV's "Total Request Live" years ago. Video of the incident resurfaced after Affleck denounced the actions of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who stands accused of numerous incidents of sexual harassment.
Ben Affleck has apologized for groping Hilarie Burton during an appearance on MTV's "Total Request Live" years ago. Video of the incident resurfaced after Affleck denounced the actions of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who stands accused of numerous incidents of sexual harassment.